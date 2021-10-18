Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stake Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Colfax worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Colfax by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Colfax by 8.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Colfax by 12.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Colfax by 38.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Colfax by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of CFX opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 213,222 shares of company stock worth $10,305,058 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

