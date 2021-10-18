Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive also reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,624. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

