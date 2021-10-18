Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLPBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

CLPBY traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $15.91. 46,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,809. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

