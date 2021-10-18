ColossusXT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 72.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012133 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004112 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,232,468,852 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.