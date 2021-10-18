Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $35.04. 1,158,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

