Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBU opened at $70.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

