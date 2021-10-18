Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

NYSE CCU traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,632. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

