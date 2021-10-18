Comparing HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atotech and HighCom Global Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.59% -1.20% -0.24% HighCom Global Security N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atotech and HighCom Global Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18 HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than HighCom Global Security.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atotech and HighCom Global Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.76 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.14 HighCom Global Security $7.48 million 0.15 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

HighCom Global Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

