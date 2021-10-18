Comparing Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) & TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -5.56, suggesting that its stock price is 656% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Himax Technologies and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and TranSwitch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.03 $47.13 million $0.27 38.37 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 18.34% 41.80% 22.40% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Himax Technologies beats TranSwitch on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures. The firm also offer HDMI & DisplayPort and also feature its proprietary HDP and AnyCable technologies. It serves global telecom equipment providers, semiconductor, and consumer product companies. TranSwitch was founded by Michael C. McCoy, Santanu Das, and Steward S. Flaschen on April 26, 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.