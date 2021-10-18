Comparing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 21.51 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -189.88 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.40

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Volatility & Risk

Li Auto has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Li Auto and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 10 1 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $43.49, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Stellantis beats Li Auto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

