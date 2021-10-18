Comparing Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic Bancorp and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

Republic Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.16%. First National has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.74%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Republic Bancorp.

Dividends

Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Republic Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Bancorp and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Bancorp 26.81% 9.37% 1.24% First National 25.75% 12.51% 1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Bancorp and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Bancorp $339.31 million 3.15 $83.25 million N/A N/A First National $41.08 million 3.48 $8.86 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats First National on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The Traditional Banking segment encompasses MemoryBank, private banking, treasury management services, internet banking, other banking services, and bank acquisitions. The Warehouse Lending segment provides short-term revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers. The Mortgage Banking segment includes 15-, 20- and 30-year fixed-term single-family, first-lien residential real estate loans. The Tax Refund Solutions segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products and offers a credit product through third-party tax. The Republic Credit Solutions segment offers general-purpose-reloadable prepaid cards through third-party service providers. The company was founded by Bernard M. Trager in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

