Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 5.7%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.02. 3,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,034,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

COMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Compass alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.