Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

NYSE CRK opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

