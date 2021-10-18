Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 8,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 205,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $600.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 66,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

