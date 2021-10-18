Conagra Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conagra Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

