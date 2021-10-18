Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.76

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.76 and last traded at $185.54, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.40.

CNXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

