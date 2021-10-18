Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stake Boosted by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,711 shares during the period. Conduent comprises 7.8% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 1.80% of Conduent worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. 7,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.