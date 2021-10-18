Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

Shares of CFLT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $66.99. 8,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

