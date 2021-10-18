Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $217.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.33. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Conformis by 48.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 476,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conformis by 112.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 795,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Conformis by 150.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 205,913 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

