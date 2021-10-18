ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.17% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $74,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $32.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

