ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.73

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $75.56, with a volume of 179498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

