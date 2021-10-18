ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 72,510 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $925,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

COP stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.18. 260,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $75.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

