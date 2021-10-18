CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.23

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 28411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 2.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

