Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $921.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
