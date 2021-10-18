Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $921.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 153.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

