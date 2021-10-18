ContentBox 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00292098 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

