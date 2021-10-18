Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $12.37 Million Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises 1.8% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.00% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 58.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,294. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.