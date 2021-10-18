Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up approximately 6.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.52% of Ternium worth $40,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,052,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 277,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 280,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449,558 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE TX traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.93. 18,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

