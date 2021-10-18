Contrasting Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Southern Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.98 billion 6.30 $1.57 billion $2.03 32.08

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lomiko Metals and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 265.14%. Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $64.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Southern Copper 28.18% 37.37% 16.40%

Summary

Southern Copper beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

