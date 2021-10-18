Contrasting Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Similarweb alerts:

19.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Similarweb and Dada Nexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71 Dada Nexus 0 0 8 0 3.00

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 69.15%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Similarweb.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus -35.97% -37.94% -28.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and Dada Nexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $93.49 million 16.24 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Dada Nexus $831.87 million 6.34 -$261.33 million ($1.81) -12.23

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dada Nexus.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.