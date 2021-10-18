Convergence Market Cap Reaches $37.64 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $37.64 million and $1.66 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00197460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Convergence

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

