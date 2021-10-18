Convex Finance Price Up 5.9% This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $15.06 or 0.00024328 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $460.25 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00065816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.99 or 0.99921127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.67 or 0.06043785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023455 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 70,576,362 coins and its circulating supply is 30,566,186 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

