Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 5.5%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 17,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 501,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.