Coreto Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,940.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. Coreto has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $28,940.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coreto has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00102424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.90 or 0.99992179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.91 or 0.06005696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.