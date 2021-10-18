Cormark Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLD. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

GOLD stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.