Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Corning worth $356,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

