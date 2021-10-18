Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

