Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Cowen

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

CRSR stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

