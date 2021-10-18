CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $166,370.00.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,405. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

