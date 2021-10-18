Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Costamare stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. 826,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $2,003,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at $768,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

