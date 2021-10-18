CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Akre Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790,840 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up 5.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of CoStar Group worth $808,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,050,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

