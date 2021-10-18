Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in September

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.71. 4,725,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,243,928. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

