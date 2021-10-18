Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will announce $29.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $121.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $33.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

