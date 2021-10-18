Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.08

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 1913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.68 million, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

