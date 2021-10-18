Cowen Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $192.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $169.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.