Cowen Initiates Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

