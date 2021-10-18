Cowen Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $192.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $169.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.