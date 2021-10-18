Cowen Raises Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $300.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCTY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.79.

Shares of PCTY opened at $283.06 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $298.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

