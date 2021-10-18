Cpwm LLC Acquires 35,389 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

