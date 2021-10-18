Cpwm LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,700,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $24,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.61. 5,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

