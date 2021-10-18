Cpwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,583. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,363 shares of company stock worth $20,472,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

